Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of BWX Technologies worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 721,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

