Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180,869 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,366 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

