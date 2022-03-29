Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 19,115 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

