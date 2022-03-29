Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 382 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Abiomed worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.4% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $321.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.01. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.