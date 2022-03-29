Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 42,342 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,928 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of First BanCorp. worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 59.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 203,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

FBP opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

