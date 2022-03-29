Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,851 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.91.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

