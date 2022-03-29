Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of PTC Therapeutics worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $30,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.92. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.