Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Commercial Metals worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $171,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

