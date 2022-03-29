Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MEG opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

