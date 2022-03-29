Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Ameris Bancorp worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

