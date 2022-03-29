Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,720 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Nomad Foods worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 885,002 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,386,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,952,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 320.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 731,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 557,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

