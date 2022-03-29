Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of HollyFrontier worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

