Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $16,414,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEO opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

