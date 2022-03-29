Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 115,310 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Peoples Bancorp worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 58.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

