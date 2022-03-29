Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,348 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Crocs worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Crocs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 85,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.13.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

