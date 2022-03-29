Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,765 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of EMCOR Group worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.79 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

