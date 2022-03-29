Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,467 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,467 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Umpqua worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.4% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

