Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 45,106 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

