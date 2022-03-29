Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 46,064 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.46. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

