Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 73,359 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,359 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 182,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,099,000 after acquiring an additional 181,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

