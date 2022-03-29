Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 86,166 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,166 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Brigham Minerals worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

