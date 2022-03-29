Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,376 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after acquiring an additional 836,026 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $33,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after acquiring an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $17,906,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE DLB opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312 in the last ninety days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

