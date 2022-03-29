Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $9.70 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of TTE opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.