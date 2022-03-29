Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Frontdoor worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,369,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after buying an additional 58,136 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Frontdoor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after buying an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after buying an additional 1,333,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,884,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,215,000 after buying an additional 142,644 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

