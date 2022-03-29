Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.83. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 2,013,748 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.