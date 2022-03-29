Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.
About Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC)
