Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SSLZY stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Santos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.
