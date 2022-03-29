Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SSLZY stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Get Santos alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Santos in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Santos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.