Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Up 61.4% in March

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,790,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 206,179 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,219,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

SRSA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.