Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 4,501 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $78,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.