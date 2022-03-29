Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Shares of STGPF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Scentre Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

About Scentre Group (Get Rating)

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

