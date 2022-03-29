Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.
Shares of STGPF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Scentre Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.
