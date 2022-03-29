Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53.

