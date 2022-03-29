Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SCWTF stock opened at $882.95 on Tuesday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $882.95 and a 52 week high of $1,558.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,159.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,357.63.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
