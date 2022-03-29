Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCWTF stock opened at $882.95 on Tuesday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $882.95 and a 52 week high of $1,558.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,159.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,357.63.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

