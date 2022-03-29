Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

