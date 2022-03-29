Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 83000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.
About Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN)
