Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 211,715 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

