Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

SECO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 14,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,536. Secoo has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SECO. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Secoo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Secoo by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 472,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Secoo by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Finally, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

