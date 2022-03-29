Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
SECO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 14,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,536. Secoo has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Secoo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Secoo (SECO)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.