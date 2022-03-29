Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.39

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.39 and traded as low as C$5.14. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.17, with a volume of 311,045 shares.

SES has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.23.

The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -3.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

