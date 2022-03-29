SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.43) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.14) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,353.62 ($17.73) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 919.60 ($12.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,285.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,310.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £16.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

