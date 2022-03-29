Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,660 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Selective Insurance Group worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

