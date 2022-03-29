Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Decreased by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266,282 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 11.1% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.39% of Sempra Energy worth $165,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $164.42. 41,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,830. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.