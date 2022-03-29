SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NYSE S opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,966 shares of company stock worth $28,707,794 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

