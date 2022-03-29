Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.59

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.59 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 49.10 ($0.64). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 151,839 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Serabi Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Serabi Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.