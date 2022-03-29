Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177 ($2.32).

LON:SRP opened at GBX 145.70 ($1.91) on Wednesday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

