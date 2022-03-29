Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 51.0% in March

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sesen Bio by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 23.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 301,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 462,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SESN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,360. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

