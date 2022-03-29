Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,066.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.96) to GBX 2,570 ($33.67) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.70) to GBX 2,551 ($33.42) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $206.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Shell has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

