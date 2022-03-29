Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 167,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 213,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Shenzhou International Group

About Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

Further Reading

