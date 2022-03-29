Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.80. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 2,623,876 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$290.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$36.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.