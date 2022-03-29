ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of ShockWave Medical worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $755,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $525,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,738 shares of company stock worth $18,213,070. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $186.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -620.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.56. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

