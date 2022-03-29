Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,613. The company has a market capitalization of $413.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHBI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.