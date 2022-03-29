Short Interest in Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Drops By 50.0%

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Aben Resources has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

